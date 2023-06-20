Apple introduces new Screen Distance feature to ease eye strain

LCD or OLED displays are not known to be particularly eye-friendly. Viewing the display from close ranges can further complicate matters, more so for those who might be suffering from pre-existing issues with their vision. Fortunately, Apple seems to have an ingenious solution to the issue in the form of the Screen Distance feature.

Bundled as part of the upcoming iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 software updates, the Screen Distance feature aims to promote healthy viewing habits and reduce the risk of nearsightedness, especially among children. By utilizing the TrueDepth camera used for Face ID, the opt-in Screen Distance feature measures the distance between the user’s eyes and the screen. As MacRumors reported, if the device is held closer than 12 inches for an extended period, a full-screen alert notifies the user to move it farther away.

The Screen Distance feature is going to be available on devices that support Face ID. That includes iPhone XS and later models. Further, 2018 and newer 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models too will have support for Screen Distance. The feature isn’t going to be enabled by default though. Rather, it has to be done explicitly via Settings > Screen Time → Screen Distance. Once enabled, users will receive a warning when their iPhone is held too close. After adjusting the device to a safe distance, a checkmark appears on the screen, and users can proceed by tapping the “Continue” button.

However, the thing to keep in mind is that both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are currently in beta and are expected to be released only later this year.