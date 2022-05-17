Apple introduces new tools for its podcast service

Apple has started to roll out a new update which, as TechCrunch reported, includes a clutch of new features for its Apple Podcasts service. These include means to better manage the storage of podcasts in various devices as well as tools that enable annual podcast subscriptions. Plus, the update also includes the Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery system that was recently announced and is aimed at enabling creators to upload, manage as well as distribute their audio via third-party hosting providers.

Among these, the Delegated Delivery system is important as this will enable Apple to compete with the Spotify Anchor service that too offers a collection of tools for creators to create, host, and distribute their audio across all major podcasting apps. Apple said the feature will be beneficial to creators as this will make it easier for them as they can authorize their hosting provider for delivering their episodes, both free and premium content, to Apple Podcasts using the provider’s dashboard itself.

Apple said there are going to be several hosting providers that will support its Delegated Delivery system starting this fall. These include Acast, ART19, Blubrry, Buzzsprout, Libsyn, Omny Studio, and RSS.com. The Cupertino company also stated there are going to be more providers that will be joining the list even though the providers already onboard make up almost 80 percent of those available.

The service is going to be available for free via Apple Podcasts Connect. Also, it is going to be open to all members so long as they are publishing free shows. Publishing premium content will however require them to become paid members. Apple said more details about the system will be made available later on.

Coming to the other important aspect of the update, one that allows for better management of storage of the shows on all supported devices. Apple said the feature will allow users to remove unwanted shows thereby liberating space to accommodate the more recent episodes. Users can go to Settings > Podcasts > Automatically Downloaded to check the number of episodes already saved on their devices.

Users will henceforth have the option to set how many of the latest episodes they wish to download on their system. Other options users can opt for include downloading ‘All New Episodes’ or downloading none of them. The default setting though will allow the download of the last five episodes for episodic shows or all episodes for serial shows. All of this makes this tool extremely important as users will be able to keep their storage free for other tasks and apps while ensuring the older episodes get cleaned up regularly.

Lastly, there is the feature that allows the creators to present annual subscription plans which would apply to their premium podcasts and is going to be available alongside their monthly subscription plans. Further, it is the annual subscription plan that would be saved as default. Also, if the annual subscription cost comes out to be lower than what the monthly plan comes out to be, users will be shown how much they get to save at the end of every year.