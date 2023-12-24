Apple negotiating with publishers to develop its own generative AI model

Apple has been conspicuously missing in the realm of generative AI so far though the same is set for a change soon. According to news on this courtesy of The New York Times, the tech giant is actively engaging in negotiations with major publishers and news organizations to secure permission to utilize their extensive news archives to train its upcoming generative AI system.

In an unprecedented move, Apple is seeking consent to use historical news content from publishers, a departure from its usual strategy of privacy-centric data collection. The company has reportedly entered discussions with publishers, emphasizing its commitment to compensating them for the use of their valuable content.

Apple also isn’t expecting a free pass either. The Times reveals that the tech giant is prepared to offer multi-year deals worth a substantial $50 million or more to secure access to the news archives. This financial incentive is a clear indication of Apple’s seriousness in developing a robust generative AI model.

While the prospect of a lucrative deal is enticing, some publishers have expressed reservations. Concerns range from potential legal ramifications of broad licensing agreements to fears of increased competition resulting from Apple’s AI endeavors. Allowing access to years of archived content could open the door to unforeseen legal challenges, a risk that publishers are wary of undertaking.

Despite concerns, Apple seems to be building goodwill through its approach. The mere act of seeking permission and demonstrating a willingness to pay for access to content has resonated positively with publishers. This approach contrasts with the controversies surrounding other companies accused of using content without explicit consent, showcasing Apple’s commitment to ethical AI development.

One noteworthy aspect of Apple’s strategy is its reluctance to utilize internet-collected data for generative AI development due to privacy concerns. While other companies have faced legal challenges for allegedly using intellectual properties without permission, Apple’s commitment to user privacy has been a guiding principle in navigating the complex landscape of AI development. The outcome of these negotiations could not only shape the future of Apple’s generative AI but also set a precedent for responsible AI development across the tech industry.