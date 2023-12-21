Apple News+ Now gives you ‘The Athletic’ Sports News as Part of the Subscription

Apple News+ is a special service you can pay for in the Apple News app. With Apple News+, you can read magazines and articles from certain news websites, even ones that usually require payment.

To use Apple News+, you need to pay a fee, and it’s an extra feature that you can use in addition to the free content already available in Apple News. Earlier this month, on December 19, 2023, Apple announced that fans can have access to the best premium daily sports news. The Athletic has detailed stories covering many pro and college teams in major sports leagues worldwide.

The Athletic, owned by The New York Times, covers various topics. These include the English Premier League, NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLS, PGA, National Women’s Soccer League, NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, NCAA men’s college basketball, NCAA women’s college basketball, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League, and more.

Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Services at Apple, said in an interview.” We’re so proud to now bring sports fans The Athletic in Apple News+ — which millions of News+ subscribers are going to love.”

In the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia, people with Apple News+ subscriptions can track The Athletic in the Sports section to get thorough coverage. Also, starting early in 2024, everyone using Apple News will have free access to the NYT’s Wirecutter product reviews.

The New York Times acquired The Athletic in January 2022 for $550 million. The newspaper then shut down its sports desk in July and said it would incorporate some of The Athletic’s content into its core publication. In October, Apple raised the monthly cost of an ‌Apple News‌+ subscription from $9.99 to $12.99. This marked the first time the price had increased in the U.S. since ‌Apple News‌+ started in November 2019.

Apple explained to MacRumors that it aims to provide the best experiences for customers by regularly adding top-notch entertainment, content, and innovative features to its services. Significantly, The New York Times terminated its collaboration with ‌Apple News ‌in June 2020, stating that the service did not fit with its strategy of forming direct connections with paying readers.