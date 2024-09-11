AR Books, Augmenting the Digital Reading Experience

Nothing compares to watching a 3D movie on an IMAX screen while sitting in a D-Box chair that moves, shakes, and roars with crystal clear sound. It is a fully immersive experience that feels like being inside the movie. Books cannot offer a fully immersive experience. However, augmented reality provides readers with an interactive deep dive into the world of make-believe, where words on a page come to life.

Unlike virtual reality (VR) which only requires a wearable device, AR requires a digital device and physical interaction with the real world. Most book readers will say there is nothing better than paper books for reading because the paper has a smell, touch, and feel that is unmistakable. AR bridges the gap between them and is the reason why it is becoming so popular.

What are augmented reality (AR) books?

Augmented reality books, commonly known as AR books, contain digital markers or signals that interact with an application via WiFi or Bluetooth on mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets. When activated, the markers create sounds, images, and videos that bring the text to life, enabling readers to explore and interact with the story.

AR is proving to be a great reading tool and an invaluable training tool. NASA uses it to train astronauts and create immersive displays for the public. Marketers use it for product designs, and major league sports teams use it to create visual gameplay. Snapchat is probably the most widely recognized use of it.

What are some of the most popular AR books?

“Monsters Have Manners” by Jeff Kubiak is considered one of the top children’s AR books. Cute, cuddly monsters come to life to teach preschoolers manners and social skills. It’s a guaranteed winner for children.

Tricia Fuglestad’s “Peter O’Meter” is a favourite with adults and children. The story follows a robot who sometimes becomes emotional when his buttons are pushed—literally. He expresses his feelings through a variety of interactions. It’s a great way to teach children how to handle situations more responsibly, and yes, some adults, too!

Space exploration is a popular genre for AR because it brings the universe closer than ever with vivid detail. Alternator Books has a series based on NASA’s space training modules. These books feature augmented reality (AR) experiences that can be accessed using the Lerner AR app. Readers scan the pictures using the app to acquire bonus content related to the page. It could involve explaining planetary orbits, black holes, comets and asteroids, the solar system, space stations, and the equipment astronauts use to explore the galaxy. The books have been described as a mini-game on paper.

Practical business uses include product visualizations, architecture design plans, and user technical documentation.

A drawback is the current limitation of the technology. The books often require specific applications to work.

As technology advances, AR will become part of mainstream education. Imagine a future anatomy classroom for pre-med students where books not only discuss the human body but also display holographic images and sounds of the heart under various degrees of stress.