Zerowriter Ink E Ink typewriter Now on CrowdSupply

The Zerowriter Ink E Ink typewriter that I discussed here before is now on crowdfunding. You can commit $199 to purchase the device which already has reached more than half of its goal within a day itself. Of the $30,000 that it plans to raise to bring the project to fruition, 15,920 has already been raised at the time of this writing. That’s the amount that 78 backers have pooled in, with 36 days still to go.

The 5.2-inch 1280 x 720 resolution E Ink display makes for a glare free display interface and happens to be one of the highlights of the Zerowriter Ink. Accompanying the e-paper display is a retro-styled keyboard unit. The makers are describing it as a ‘hot-swappable, 60 percent mechanical keyboard with Kailh Choc low-profile switches and keycaps.’

Perhaps the best design feature of the Zerowriter Ink is its foldable nature, which makes the entire thing portable and handy. You can easily carry it around and start typing whenever needed. Aiding in that is the 5000mAh replaceable battery which is rated to have a standby time of a month while being able to last several weeks on a single charge. Recharging can be done quickly via the USB-C port that it comes with.

The USB-C port can also be used to transfer the text files using the app that the keyboard device comes with. Besides, there is a microSD card slot available too for storing your Word files. It runs an Arduino-based software that can be customized easily, offers zero distraction, and allows for instant-on operations. You also have several convenient features which include the ability to count words, keep tabs on the total writing time, set goals, and so on.

Manufactured by Zerowriter in collaboration with Soldered Electronics, makes of the InkPlate series of e-paper displays, the new Zerowriter Ink can be the perfect solution for those who need to type a lot. It is portable, has a long battery life, offers zero distractions, and offers an eye-friendly e-paper display. Further, at $199, it is quite affordable too.