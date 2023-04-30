Artifact News App Introduces AI to Summarize Stories for More Fun

Artifact, a news app developed by Instagram’s co-creators (Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger), has been doing the rounds on the internet since its launch in February this year. On 25th April 2023, the company announced the introduction of a tool to create a summary of an article with just a tap. This new Summarizing feature in the app can help readers to understand the news story before they read it completely. To add a touch of fun, the feature can also summarize news in various styles, such as “ELI5” (explain like I’m 5), in Gen Z lingo, or even through emojis.

Although these styles may not seem useful, their presence aims to add little fun to the feature and inspire users to try it. As AI continues to interact personally, this unique tool by Artifact is a great add-on to develop the existing interaction between people and technology.

The summarizing feature is easy to use. You must locate the “Aa” button in the menu over a headline and select the “Summarize” option. It works like any present-day application, recognizing the user’s behavior and creating a customized feed that fits their interest. The company has confirmed using OpenAI’s technologies through its API to create textual summaries. In addition, the company cautions readers or users that the feature should not replace reading the news, as AI isn’t perfect yet.

In a company blog, it is written that the summaries don’t replace the importance of reading the full article. It further states that AI can make mistakes, so verifying that the summary matches the article as you read the full text is important. The feature has been available to Artifact users; however, it may still not be accessible for everyone, but soon it will be available for all.

The Artifact is committed to offering a personalized experience to news readers without trapping them in a “filter bubble,” which was a concern with Facebook. The app’s headlines section offers a specific news item to users covered by numerous sources within the broader news network.

After the app’s public release in February, Artifact has continuously enhanced its features. And the company recently introduced a social discussions function that allows users to comment on news articles and vote on other users’ comments.

As per a report from data.ai, there has been an estimated 240K downloads globally (collectively on Google Play Store and Apple App Store). Artifact assures the authenticity of its news sources forthrightly by closely inspecting every aspect of their standardization and probity.