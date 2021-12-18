BagTag Flex, smart new electronic baggage labels for easier airport check-in process

BagTag, pioneers in the field of baggage technology now have the BagTag Flex as its latest offering. One of the biggest positives with the Flex is that it does not need a battery, relying instead on NFC technology for its operation. Also, instead of being attached permanently to a soft or hard suitcase, the BagTag Flex now comes with a flexible wrapping solution that allows it to be attached to different luggage items easily.

The company also offers apps for both the iOS and Android platforms to which BagTag Flex can connect for creating the e-paper ticket. That can be done either via the BagTag app itself or the airlines. The BagTag Flex label can then be updated via NFC which again makes the baggage label completely touchless.

What’s more, with the BagTag Flex, passengers can complete the check-in process from just about anywhere, be it from home or hotel. This not only reduces congestion at airports, which again has become the norm during the times of the pandemic but saves a lot of time as well. The airlines too will require less staff specifically for the check-in purpose.

Among the other benefits include reduced dependence on paper, which makes the electronic labels environment friendly. The electronic labels have better readability as well and hence can reduce instances of lost baggage. Passengers too have more control over their journey. On the whole, the entire check-in process becomes a lot more hassle-free compared to the manual process while the passenger flow through the airport is more streamlined than before.

The airlines too can avail of the BagTag Flex labels for which the company said they have customization options available for color and branding. Prior to the Flex, the company had the BagTag Fix to offer which though required a battery, albeit a long-lasting one for its operation.