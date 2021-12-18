Dell unveils a mystery tablet, the Stanza

Dell has a fresh new take on tablet PCs – the Stanza. It’s still a concept though, which Dell revealed recently. Also, true to its concept status, the Stanza comes with some extravagant features. Rather, its extravagance lies in the manner it lacks most features, which includes the camera, speakers, and even ports as well.

According to what Dell revealed, the Stanza offers an 11-inch display with extremely thin bezels all around. In fact, the surrounding bezels are so thin, users would be better off using the device while it is placed on a stand than while hand-holding the same. Then there is the accompanying stylus as well which magnetically attaches to the tablet and is also how it recharges too.

With no ports as such, there is no way the Stanza can be recharged via conventional means, not even via wireless charging. Rather, Dell is showing off a charging dock designed specifically for the Stanza which not only charges the tablet but also allows it to be connected to a PC to be used as a secondary display device.

So what purpose does the Stanza serve? Well, there aren’t many details available as yet tough from what is known at the moment, Dell is visualizing the Stanza as basically a device for taking notes or rendering diagrams. That sure seems too narrow a scope for a device that is seemingly designed so beautifully. Price too is going to be a factor for a device with limited functionality.

Fortunately, we have the CES coming up in the next few weeks and hopefully, Dell clears the air with its ambitions with the Stanza during the event.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.