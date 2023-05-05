Bookwire now offering ChatGPT beta as part of Bookwire OS to publishers

Bookwire, the Frankfurt-based company that specializes in publishing technology and distribution, is expanding its software offering “Bookwire OS – One Solution” by adding a beta version of the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT. The company explained the integration of this technology is aimed at providing publishers with the latest tools to improve their digital book marketing services. During the beta phase, publishers can experiment with ChatGPT to create automated blurbs and social media posts for platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. It’s worth noting that ChatGPT in Bookwire OS will not have access to any content or metadata and will only use publicly available information on the internet.

“We are very pleased to offer our customers the use of ChatGPT in Bookwire OS,” said John Ruhrmann, Managing Director, and Co-Founder of Bookwire. “Our mission is to always offer our customers the latest and best technologies to help them market their digital works even more successfully. We want to inspire our publishers to work creatively with ChatGPT and test how they can benefit from it.”

Holger Tuletz, Head of Product at Bookwire, adds: “The integration of ChatGPT into Bookwire OS is an innovative step to offer our customers the best possible service and to use AI as a tool for efficiency and automation. We are excited to continue exploring the possibilities of artificial intelligence and testing how it can help our customers.”

ChatGPT’s inability to access content from the OS makes it an attractive tool for publishers with backlist titles. The tool allows publishers to receive customized texts for various everyday publishing scenarios with just one click. The decision to utilize the tool for content remains at the discretion of the publishers. Bookwire will only forward requests to ChatGPT if the publishers have given explicit consent. Bookwire is solely responsible for providing the technical interface and assumes no liability for the content generated by ChatGPT.