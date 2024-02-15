Creating a personalized memory box with Raspberry Pi Zero W and E Ink display

Our lives are filled with cherished memories that we hold close to our hearts. To capture these precious moments and create lasting reminders, software engineer Mike Buss embarked on a journey to build a custom keepsake box for his three-year-old son. What started as a simple project evolved into an intricate “memory box” that combines technology and sentimentality.

As Hackster.io stated, Buss envisioned a keepsake box that not only stored mementos but also served as a digital photo frame, displaying specially tagged images triggered by fingerprint recognition. To achieve this vision, he needed a display solution that would require very little power for its operation, one aspect that E Ink displays excels in. Apart from this, the E Ink display has the unique ability to retain an image even in sleep mode without drawing power. This paved the way for a unique approach to associating individuals with specific images through fingerprint scanning.

With the need for enhanced computing power, Buss turned to the Raspberry Pi Zero W. This compact yet powerful microprocessor provides the requisite processing capabilities required for the project. Further, to power both the display and Raspberry Pi, there is the PiSugar 3 module equipped with a large battery and energy-saving features that have been included in the project. For the container, Buss meticulously designed the physical layout of the box Using Fusion 360, seamlessly integrating the E Ink display into the lid. On the inside, it is custom 3D-printed inserts that serve as a secure housing to hold the electronics in place.

Unlike traditional displays, E Ink technology operates in monochrome, requiring intricate image processing techniques. Buss implemented the Floyd-Steinberg algorithm to optimize image display, leveraging dithering to achieve nuanced shades of black, white, and red. Images were uploaded to the Raspberry Pi Zero W using a custom iPhone app, which also facilitated cropping, previewing, and tagging based on contacts and notes.

Innovative and heartfelt, Buss’ memory box represents a unique fusion of technology and nostalgia, offering a timeless way to preserve and relive cherished memories for years to come.

You can find more details in the YouTube video here.