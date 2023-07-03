Dasung launches Ming night reading light for comfortable nighttime reading

Dasung which is known for its E Ink-based products has come up with something interesting this time. It is the Ming eye protection night reading light which essentially comprises a transparent surface that serves as the main reading area and a separate section along the side for holding the entire setup.

There is no tech wizardry at work here as basically what the holder does is emits light which in turn illuminates the transparent panel so that the same when held against the page of a book will make it clearly visible even at night. This way, Dasung is claiming the Ming can be the perfect replacement for the traditional night lamps that we have had so far.

With this being the basic working principle of the device, there are other tech bits built in to ensure a very comfortable reading experience. For instance, there is the ultra-clear tempered glass having high permeability that has been used for enhanced transparency. The panel also boasts of an oleophobic layer as well as an ‘Optical Clear Adhesive (OCA) substrate-free optically transparent special double-sided adhesive lamination’ all aimed at achieving the highest levels of transparency possible.

Further, there is the 0.4 mm ultra-thin high precision microlens structure light guide plate that has been used which ensures uniform dispersion of light even for the portion that is farthest from the light source. Dasung said it has been derived from the front light technology used in its e-reader devices and comprises of 10 flicker free led lights that provide 4000k color temp uniform natural warm white light.

Other features of the Ming night reading light include a thin and portable build and adjustable brightness. The energy-saving chip onboard allows for long working hours – 8 hours – on a single charge of the 700 mAh battery. There is also the Type-C charging interface for quick energy refills. The device otherwise comes with a minimalist design. It is lightweight and hence easy to use. Further, the handle has a soft rubber wrapping all over which makes it easy to hold.

So far so good but the reading light might not be too comfortable for those who prefer to read while in bed as you will need both your hands for your reading, one to hold the book and another one to hold the light. It might be okay while you are at your desk. Nonetheless, the Ming night reading light can be ordered via JingDong where it is priced at 299 yuan, which comes to around $41.25.