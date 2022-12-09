Dasung launches Paperlike U – the world’s first monitor with 25.3-inch curved E Ink display 

Dasung had already made it known they have something special to launch today and details of the same are already here. It is the Paperlike U – the world’s first 25.3-inch curved E Ink screen that the company has to offer this time. The basic specs however remain the same as that of the Paperlike 253, which includes the 25.3-inch E Ink display though it’s slightly curved this time. The company stated the display comes with 4000R curvature and has 3K 3200 x 1800 ultra-high-definition resolution, and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Dasung further stated the Paperlike U features the company’s Turbo Ink screen high-brush technology which it said makes the display have similar attributes as that of an LCD display. That includes reading, editing documents, browsing the web, and such. Programmers can also use the monitor to write codes for long hours without harming their eyes. Dasung said the display refresh rate is also optimized to allow for smooth video playback as well.

Apart from these, the Paperlike U offers independent controls for adjusting color temperature and brightness. Plus, the monitor features three front light modes which include warm light, cold light, and mixed light. Another unique feature of the monitor is its support for ultra-low latency wireless display, something that Dasung claims is the only wireless display to be so equipped. The monitor also boasts an all-aluminum alloy construction that makes it light yet sturdy, tipping the scales at just 3.3 kilos.

As for its availability, Dasung said it is slated to go on sale via JingDong from 12th Dec. onwards.

Interestingly, the launch of the Dasung Paperlike U comes close on the heels of the Ledger Stax, the world’s first E Ink device with a curved e-paper display. However, unlike the Paperlike U which has sort of a mass-market appeal to it, the Ledger Stax is targeted at a niche segment, that of providing a secure platform for crypto trading.

