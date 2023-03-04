Dasung Link now available to buy worldwide

The Dasung Link E Ink mobile phone display is finally ready to ship. The company said there are ready stocks available so that the Link wired model will ship within 48 hours of the order being placed while the wireless model will ship within 72 hours. The Link was earlier available for pre-order in China in December 2022 though it is now ready to ship worldwide via JingDong. There have also been reports about the Link being available globally via Indeigogo.

Dasung however has cautioned against the use of Link with any smartphone running Android 13 as the reverse touch functionality might not work flawlessly when paired with such phones. The company has stated they are working on the issue and hope to resolve the same soon. The company also stated a smaller wireless dock with 3000 – 4000mAh battery capacity is also in the works and is slated for launch sometime soon. Needless to say, it is going to be smaller and lighter than current versions that come with 5000mAh or 6800mAh rating.

As a refresher, the Link comes with a 6.7-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution. There are three versions of the Link that are available to buy – Link Android and Link iOS versions with both having support for wireless connection. Then there is another version of Link that is compatible with phones that offer video out feature via USB port. When paired with a compatible smartphone, anything that is shown on the paired mobile gets reflected on the Link. You will also be able to operate the primary phone using the Link, something referred to as the reverse touch feature.

That way, you can continue to have the conventional mobile phone having LCD or AMOLED panels while at the same time, using the Link to have an e-paper version of the same simultaneously. Since e-papers typically have low refresh rates and hence aren’t suited for viewing content having fast motion, you can use the Link more for reading and browsing or everything else while the smartphone can be used for watching videos or when playing games. Dasung however is claiming the Link comes with its Turbo ink screen high-brush technology which works to enhance the refresh rate a bit but still can’t match that of LCD or OLED panels.

