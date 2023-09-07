Dasung Paperlike Colour E INK Monitor now available on Indiegogo

Dasung is a company that has been around for close to a decade and the vast majority of their product line are E INK monitors. They used to focus on secondary displays, but over the course of the past few years, have pivoted to dedicated monitors. Their 253 monitor was the first one in this regards, and their second monitor is in the crowd funding stage, it is a 25-inch monitor with E INK Kaleido 3 colour e-paper, making it the first full colour monitor using this technology. The monitor is on Indiegogo, the Dark Knight version is $1500 the curved version is $1600.

The Dasung Paperlike Color features a 25.3-inch Kaleido 3 display, Paperlike Color is available in two versions, the Dark Knight edition, which, as you might have guessed, features an all-black exterior, and the Curved Screen edition featuring 4000R curvature while measuring just 8mm at its thinnest point. The underlying technology along with everything else happens to be the same with both the models.

That includes a 16:9 aspect ratio and 4096 colors along with 3K ultra-high definition resolution. Then there is also the Dasung X-Color Filter technology at work which ensures enhanced levels of ‘color contrast, brightness, text clarity, and dynamic color effects’ which allows for a more realistic and comfortable viewing experience. Apart from this, there is also the Turbo High Refresh Rate technology which too adds to the viewing experience by ensuring smoother displays with less ghosting. The display is has both warm and cool lighting, which means you will be able to continue with your work even in dimly lit or dark conditions as well.

Further, thanks to the integrated support for MiraCast or AirPlay wireless transmission technology, the Paperlike Color can seamlessly connect with other devices and peripherals using 2.4G+5G transmission. The presence of dual-channel speakers allows for an immersive listening experience.