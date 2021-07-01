Echo Dot Kids launched in the UK

Amazon is all set to launch a version of its Echo Dot smart speaker in the UK, one that has been optimized for use by the kids. The speaker also sports a tiger or panda-themed design to appeal to its intended clientele, and it does look cool, it must be said.

Amazon said the new child-specific Echo Dot speakers provide the perfect learning experience with Alexa specially tuned to cater to the inquisitiveness of the young minds. All of it is aimed at making learning new things a fun and joyous experience. The speaker also comes with complimentary one-year access to Amazon Kids that includes audiobooks and other content specially curated with the kids in mind.

Also of course there are going to be elaborate parental controls built-in that will prevent the kids from having access to content that their parents would rather not wish to. There are going to be ways to ensure kids stick to reasonable time limits when conversing with Alexa or are kept away from song lyrics or streaming services that might expose their young minds to sensitive content.

However, there are many who have voiced concern with the device and claimed this might open up a new front for Amazon to collect data. Amazon however denied the allegations claiming that there are enough security features that are imbibed deep within Alexa that ensure complete privacy as well as transparency. Plus, parents also have the option to review or delete any conversation that they deem fit. There is also a setting that will prevent the smart speakers to save any recordings.

Meanwhile, the Echo Dot Kids will be having competition from the likes of the Yoto audio player for kids that however isn’t a smart speaker so to say but is designed to stream podcasts or audiobooks for kids. Also, unlike the Echo Dot that has been adapted for use by the kids, the Yoto speaker is designed from the ground up with the kids in mind. Yet another unique aspect with the Yoto is its translucent side that can display images as well to go with the content it is streaming even though the images are highly pixelated.

Coming to price, the Echo Dot Kids costs £59.99 and is set to go on sale in the UK starting July 21. The Yoto, in comparison, is slightly more expensive considering the £130 price tag it comes with.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.