First Look at the Mudita Harmony e-ink alarm clock

The Mudita Harmony is an E INK Alarm Clock is unlike your typical clock, that either plays the radio or disjointing alarm noises. The Harmony has five modes; alarm, bedtime, power nap, relaxation and meditation. For the alarm its 17 melodies are used to wake you up while for the other three modes they’re soothing background sounds. There are some natural sounds – including birdsong, tides and a stream – as well as some musical tracks created by Canadian musician Nick Lewis using guitar, Tibetan bowls, a guitar, ukulele and koshi bells. They have names like ‘tranquil rainstick’, ‘cowboy chords’ and ‘bubbling brook’. A pre-wake-up alarm can be set for five, 10 or 15 minutes before the main alarm, which has a different choice of four soundscapes. While falling asleep there is a white noise generator. If you don’t dig any of the sounds that come with the device, it has 4GB of storage space, you’ll be able to add your own sounds, songs of your favorite band, audiobooks, or bedtime stories for your kids.

The design of the Harmony were taken from Japanese and Scandinavian design traditions. Designed to be both simple and neutral, with a round shape that fits on the palm of your hand. The back of the alarm clock is inspired by nature – the holes in the speaker are uniquely placed to resemble the seeds of a sunflower. The screen has a 2.84” E Ink display, with a resolution of 480×600, a PPI of 270, and support of 16-bit grayscale, makes the clock screen easy to read in normal light. There is a front-lit display that turns on when you hit the top button, however it doesn’t seem to have any control, so there is one light setting and that’s it. The alarm isn’t powered by a wall outlet, instead it is powered by a small battery that needs to be charged every seven days. All of the alarm sounds are powered by a 3W speaker.



