Fusion is an E Ink-based digital-analog system that takes care of your to-do list

There is no dearth of do-do apps out there. Each one promises to outdo the other with better features and designs. However, while there is nothing wrong with those, the one big issue – if it can be so said – is that they all are perhaps a bit too digital. Or perhaps, boring can be a way to describe those apps as with nearly all of those, it’s a checkbox that you check on or strike through a to-do item once you are done with it. If you are okay with that then there isn’t much you need to do. However, for those who might want something more out of their to-do list, something that asks for some more involvement that can make accomplishing a task that bit more worthwhile, designer Chester Chen has a solution in the form of the Fusion.

The Fusion, as the term otherwise refers to, refers to a combination of two devices that works in unison. One component of Fusion happens to be a smartphone-shaped device with an E Ink display as well as an accompanying dial. Then of course there is smart software at work behind the scenes that makes the entire thing work seamlessly. This way, there is both digital and analog system at work here which has led to the system being named Fusion. Also, you can log in to the system using the Microsoft, Facebook, or Google login credentials you already have, and the to-do list gets synced across all devices automatically.

Now, there isn’t much that you need to do with the E Ink device except for keeping a tab on the list of all things that you need to do. It can also be attached magnetically to a metal surface around your workplace if you like it that way. Rather, it is the dial that you will be working with almost all the time. The dial can be rotated either way to scroll through the to-do list, and once you come across something that you have finished, just press down the dial, and the particular entry is eliminated. As a reward, there is also a light combination shown through the top of the dial which is like celebrating your completing a task and acts as an inspiration to complete more on time. There is also going to be a different light scheme projected each time, which is also something to look forward to every time you complete a task.

As Chester stated, this can be a lot better than an all-digital system where you tick off a to-do entry. Rather, an analog component makes things all the more interesting as the entire thing makes it a lot more involving exercise of ticking off an entry from the to-do list. It’s like celebrating having completed a task and will let you get started with the next in earnest. The colorful light effect further makes things all the more interesting.

You can have more details about the Fusion on the Yanko Design website.