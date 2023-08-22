Google Keep finaly introduces text formatting support

In an eagerly anticipated move, Google is at last introducing a much-needed enhancement to its note-taking platform, Keep. As recently observed by Mishaal Rahman and reported by 9To5Google, Keep is gradually gaining the capability for text formatting within documents. The feature has been detected in version 5.23.322.05 of Google Keep.

Those who have received the latest update will be greeted with a “New!” splash screen upon launching Keep. When accessing the extended options by clicking the plus sign, a distinct underlined “A” icon emerges within the toolbar. This icon leads to various formatting choices, including H1 and H2 for differing heading sizes, while the “Aa” option conveniently reverts text to its default format. Other formatting features the update introduces include bold, italics, underlining, and strikethrough functionalities.

In a separate development, Google is actively working on integrating a feature labeled “version history” into Keep’s web iteration. As noted by ArtemR on X, clicking the three-dot menu within a note reveals the new version history feature at the bottom of the list, subtly grayed out and accompanied by a support page offering in-depth information.

According to Google’s official support page for version history, this feature empowers users to “view past versions of textual revisions, excluding images.” Notably, the version history functionality seems to be applicable solely to text-based notes and is not currently compatible with notes containing any form of images.

Importantly, this version history feature is currently exclusive to Google Keep’s web interface. While the company’s support page encourages users to explore version history through a computer when accessing its Android and iOS pages, the timeline for its introduction to mobile devices remains unclear at this point.