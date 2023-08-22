Fable Social Reading App Moves Beyond Book Club

Image credit: prnewswire

Fable, a social reading app, allows readers to join book clubs moderated by authors, celebrities, and TikTok influencers. Readers can leave comments and share information with other readers, much like social media platforms, directly in the app.

Recently, the platform has launched its community powered “For You Feed” feature, which will provide personalized book recommendations, reviews, lists, and more. Users will be able to use tools for creating reading lists, managing book reviews, and “social read” via Fable’s interactive ebook reader.

The “For You Feed” lets users share their thoughts about books, gather inspiration for their next reads, follow industry news, and even connect with book lovers.

“Fable is building an engaging, supportive, and uplifting home for the bookish community, where people deepen the dialogue around stories, motivate each other to read more, and develop new perspectives – all in service of mental wellness. Our new For You Feed is the next step in that mission of building a social platform that is safe and fun.” – said Fable founder and CEO Padmasree Warrior.

The “For You Feed” integrates with Fable’s existing to allow users to discover more content while introducing them to their next favorite author or book.

According to Fable CTO Nirmal Govind, the “For You Feed” will be tailored to users’ personal interests in books. This feature will also allow them to build communities of book lovers.

Fable’s new section will include free-form thoughts, book lists, reading updates, suggested clubs, and more. Users of the app will see interesting content from authors, reads, and book influencers they follow. The feed will also have content from Fable editors, which involve industry influencers, talented writers, and social content creators.

The “For You Feed” feature is available to Fable users on iOS and Android devices. The feature and the app itself may go through continuous improvements, including the ability to share photos, quotes, and more.