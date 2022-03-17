Google News app for Android gets revamped

Google seems to have revamped its News app for Android. Many have reported getting to see a fresh new outlay for news which are grouped together in the Your Briefing and weather widget which is larger and more elaborate in its outlay though the content is still fixed to show top five stories, just as it has been with the old design. Another change to be seen, and what can also be considered a welcome change at that is the COVID-19 news banner which appears to have been done away with.
Further, as Neowin reported, the revamped Google News widget will start with showing bigger sized content before it comes down to a more normal size once you start scrolling down. All of this might sound familiar to Apple News which too sports a similar scheme. Nonetheless, it is handy as the larger display will help adjust to the eyes that will take time to focus when you ahve just woken up.
Other changes to be seen is differnt color codes for the Local news and Picks for you titles which helps them stand out from the rest of the content. Overall, the new Google News app sports a fresh new look which does look nice.
With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.