Google News gets Material You makeover, gets optimised for use on tablet devices

The Material You redesign has been applied to Google News for Android, marking the latest first-party app to receive this overhaul, 9to5Google reported. Additionally, tablet and large screen optimizations have been implemented too.

A Material You bottom bar featuring pill-shaped indicators to highlight the current tab has been added, with a default accent color of blue throughout the app. However, Dynamic Color is not being utilized.

For tablets, a navigation rail has been introduced on the left side of the screen, which merges with the app bar containing search, “Google News,” and the user’s profile avatar. This top element disappears when scrolling, but the framing effect remains for content, with the rail seamlessly merging with the system status bar. Content is displayed on a darker background than the rail when the dark theme is enabled.

Compared to previous iterations, the content now extends edge-to-edge, with larger cover images and more text appearing on the screen. The app on tablets bears a resemblance to the Google TV revamp.

At present, the Google News Material You redesign is only available on tablets using version 5.78, and this is being rolled out server-side. The Google app is still awaiting its Material You bottom bar rollout, with other Search elements like main settings and the account switcher already updated.