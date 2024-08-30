GoveeLife E-Ink Bluetooth Thermometer Hygrometer Now Selling For Half the Price

Want to keep tabs on the temperature and humidity levels prevailing in your home? You can do that easily with the GoveeLife E-Ink Bluetooth Thermometer Hygrometer, and the good news here is that the same is now selling at Amazon for half the price. A single unit of the GoveeLife is now selling for just $9.99. Keep in mind the price is applicable only when you buy a single pack of the device. Opting for a twin pack will set you back $31.99.

The E Ink display makes the reading extremely readable, even in bright light conditions. Plus, e-paper displays have wide viewing angles without any appreciable distortion as such. All of this makes the devices have high visibility and is thus suitable for use by even the elderly or children. The low battery consumption that is typical of e-paper displays ensures the included battery has a life span of even up to one year.

The Swiss sensor onboard ensures you have the most accurate readings every time. The device is designed to measure temperature with an accuracy of ±0.54℉/±0.3℃, while the humidity accuracy is ±3% RH. You can easily have the data transferred to the paired smartphone via Bluetooth connection. The app will let you have readings for the past two years which makes it easy to keep track of fluctuations or any patterns that might be evident. There is going to be an alert sounded if the temperature breaches a given range, which makes it easy for you to take remedial steps right away.

Amazon however hasn’t stated how long the deal is going to last. So better hurry if you are on the lookout for an easy and effective way to monitor the temperature setting in your home.