HiPo 3.52-inch battery-less e-Paper display now on Crowd Supply

The HiPo 3.52-inch e-Paper display comes across as one that is designed to operate without a battery, relying instead on NFC for the information and the power needed to update the display. As the website cnx-software reported, the monochrome e-paper display from Guangdong SID Technology is also designed to connect to an SPI adapter board. That way, the display can be connected to the STM32 board as well that the company also offers.

Apart from this, the display can also be connected to Arduino boards, ESP8266 & ESP32 hardware platforms, Raspberry Pi SBCs, and MCU boards, or for that matter, any platform that offers an SPI interface. The display otherwise has a 360 x 240 resolution and a refresh time of 3 seconds. It has a contrast ratio of above 8:1 with the makers also claiming an ultra-wide viewing angle as well. The display boasts of white reflectance of more than 30 percent and supports on-chip display RAM.

There is an accompanying mobile app also being developed even though it is going to be compatible with only the Android platform. Since it does not have a power source of its own, just tapping the same with an NFC-compatible smartphone is all that is needed to update the image when connected to the NFC reader board.

The HiPo e-Paper display is currently listed on Crowd Supply where it has a funding goal of $3000. Rewards offered include either the e-paper display attached to the NFC reader which is priced at $36 or the STM32 devkit which is priced at $96. Shipping is free anywhere in the US but elsewhere in the world, it would add an extra $12. The first units are expected to reach backers by early 2023.