New Surface Pro 8 could launch by end-2021

The Microsoft Surface Pro series has out for awhile and is starting to look dated. In fact, many had expected the Surface Pro 8 would be released sometime in 2021, and have an all new design. Instead, Microsoft surprised us all by launching the Surface Pro 7+ which is aimed at corporates and the students.

However, a new report has emerged claiming the Surface Pro 8 isn’t out of the picture entirely and could well see a launch sometime during holidays 2021. Also, the Surface Pro 8 could be the first device in the series to sport a new design, something desperately needed to infuse some freshness in the Surface line of convertibles.

However, all of that is rumor at best and we will have to wait for some more time for things to clear on this front. The report claimed Microsoft could hold an event in October or November for the launch of the new Surface Pro 8. The pandemic might well be a thing of the past by then and we could as well see a real onsite event this time.

The Surface 8 should be running a full version of Windows, so you will be able to download all of your favorite x86 apps, such as Photoshop, Steam and everything else. It also has access to the Windows Store, where iTunes and dedicated e-reading apps that were designed for Windows 10, such as Kobo and Overdrive. You can surf the web with all of your favorite browsers, or just kick back and play some online casino games, or even Solitaire.

Also, the timing of the launch could prove to be crucial as well as the holiday buying frenzy would be at its peak by then. A new Surface Pro variant sporting a new design will also be getting a lot of attention too. A healthy dose of hardware upgrade will no doubt be part of the package as well. All of that does make the new Surface Pro 8 something to look forward to. Let’s just hope we get to know of it soon enough.