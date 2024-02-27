Infinix showcases E-Color Shift tech for customizing phone back panels

In what can be considered a huge leap forward in smartphone innovation, Infinix has showcased its latest prototype technology, E-Color Shift, featuring color-changing back panels powered by E Ink Prism 3 technology. Building upon the success of previous concepts, this revolutionary advancement offers users a dynamic and customizable experience like never before.

Unlike its predecessor, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021, which introduced electrochromic film technology for color transformation, the E-Color Shift takes customization to new heights. The back panel of the phone is now divided into individual segments, allowing users to control the color of each segment independently, offering a myriad of color options and design possibilities.

Powered by E Ink Prism 3 that is known for its efficiency and versatility, the E-Color Shift technology ensures minimal power consumption, with power required only when the color changes. Once set, the colors remain fixed, eliminating any power draw so long as the display remains static

Notably, the technology boasts impressive speed, enabling swift color transitions that surpass traditional e-readers. This versatility opens doors to a wide range of animation possibilities, allowing users to create captivating visual effects and personalized animations through a dedicated app.

While the current demonstration showcases a 2×2 grid configuration with four segments, the potential for expansion is limitless. Infinix envisions future iterations featuring up to 60 customizable areas, allowing for intricate and dynamic designs that evolve with user preferences.

Infinix aims to redefine the concept of smartphone design by offering users a dynamic and ever-changing aesthetic experience that adapts to their preferences and moods. With the promise of consumer-ready devices featuring E-Color Shift technology expected within the next year or two, smartphone enthusiasts can look forward to a new era of personalized and customizable devices that truly reflect their individuality.