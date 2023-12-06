Instapaper unveils Permanent Archive feature and premium pricing update

In a recent announcement, Instapaper introduced a groundbreaking feature to its Premium service, called Permanent Archive. This feature guarantees that users will retain access to saved content, including articles, highlights, and notes, even if the original web pages cease to exist on the Internet. The Permanent Archive is now available to all Instapaper Premium subscribers, marking a significant enhancement to the platform’s content retention capabilities.

However, this exciting development comes hand in hand with a change in Instapaper Premium pricing. The subscription cost is set to increase from the longstanding $3/month ($30/year) to $6/month ($60/year), effective from January 1st, 2024. This adjustment is the first in nearly a decade, and Instapaper outlines several reasons behind this decision.

Increased Investment for Faster Development

Instapaper has acknowledged user feedback calling for quicker feature development. The boosted pricing structure aims to facilitate the hiring of more engineers, enabling the platform to deliver a stream of new features at an accelerated pace.

Advanced Premium Features on the Horizon

Responding to user demands, Instapaper has exciting plans for additional Premium features. These include enhancements like Permanent Archive, improved text-to-speech voices, automatic organization, and summarization tools. The implementation of such features requires additional infrastructure, and the updated pricing model ensures that Instapaper can fulfill these requests while maintaining a sustainable business model.

Minimizing Future Price Changes

Instapaper has taken pride in maintaining consistent Premium pricing since 2014. The decision to adjust the cost is rooted in the desire to avoid frequent changes in the future. The new pricing structure is designed to provide stability, ensuring subscribers won’t face further increases for the foreseeable future.

Instapaper Premium users should take note of these changes, as the revised pricing will apply to subscription renewals starting January 1st, 2024.

Premium for Students

In addition to the price adjustment, Instapaper is introducing a Premium plan specifically tailored for students. Priced at the previous rate of $3/month or $30/year, this option aims to make the Premium experience more accessible to the student community. To qualify, students can reach out to support@help.instapaper.com with their name, date of graduation, and a copy of their student ID.

Instapaper’s move to innovate and improve its services reflects a commitment to meeting user expectations and sustaining a platform that continues to be a valuable tool for content consumption and organization.