Iodyne Pro Mini External SSD Storage Comes With Built-in e-Paper Display

Here comes an SSD external storage device – the Iodyne Pro Mini which comes with an integrated e-paper display. As The Verge stated, the best part is that the display is customizable, which means you can choose what info to show on the E Ink panel. The 2.1-inch display otherwise has a 240 x 146 resolution and is powered by a battery that is built into the storage unit. Every time you plug it into your computer, the battery gets recharged.

As it is, e-paper displays have very minuscule power requirements and are also able to retain an image without drawing any power. So, even after the external storage device is detached from the PC, it will still show the info that it has been carrying. That again can be your name and the current date along with other details such as the amount of storage used, the project name, QR codes, bar codes, and lost-and-found phone numbers.

It just isn’t the e-paper display but there are several other features that makes the Iodyne Pro Mini the most feature-rich and advanced external storage device currently available. For instance, there is the Frore AirJet Mini Slim solid-state cooling chip inside that prevents the internal temperature from building up. This, in turn, ensures it is able to maintain a consistent data transfer speed of 3GB per second. The fast data transfer rate also has to do with the USB4 interface it comes with. It also supports Apple and Google’s device tracking feature using Bluetooth.

The Pro Mini also boasts advanced security features that make it unique in the segment. You can unlock the storage device using the NFC passkey available on your smartphone. Also, given that it comes integrated with NFC tech, you can tap to unlock the device. Your personal info is safely stored in a dedicated Secure Enclave chip while the always-on XTS-AES-256 encryption ensures all your stored data is adequately protected. That is not all as the RAID 6 redundancy ensures your data will survive even if a part of the storage crashes.

All of this comes for a price though, which at $1,500 for the 4 TB model is clearly in a class of its own. The 8 TB model will set you back a cool $2,195.