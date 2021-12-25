Many firms are pulling out of CES 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is one of the most important tech events of the year. Due to the resurgence of COVID, many firms are pulling out of the event. Amazon, Facebook, T-Mobile, Twitter, Intel, Lenovo, Hisense, Waymo, Ring and over 40 others will not be attending or are scheduling virtual announcements. CES says “Given our comprehensive health measures, coupled with lower attendance and social distancing measures, we are confident that attendees and exhibitors can have a socially distanced but worthwhile and productive event in Las Vegas, or while experiencing it online.” CES did not occur in 2021, and was shifted to an online only event. This was the first year since 1967 that it did not run.

It remains to be seen if E INK will pull of the event, they always use CES to announce new e-paper technology and show new products that employ the technology. Likely if they do, they will be displaying the Nook Glowlight 4, various Kobo e-readers and some of the new smartwatches that will be coming out soon. It is expected that sometime in the next few months they will officially announce Kaleido 3 color e-paper, this has been in development since March of 2021 and was originally slatted to be released in June. The EPD shortage and the closure of their largest factory in China has prevented the color filter array from being produced.



( Editor in Chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.