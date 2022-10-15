Memory Box E Ink calendar will show facts from the past in a fun manner

Here comes the Memory Box E-ink calendar that offers a unique blend of classic looks and modern functionality. Developed by the IdeaClub Team, the Memory Box E-ink calendar is essentially a desktop gadget that serves to provide you with ‘this-day-in-history’ sort of information. The idea behind developing the gadget is not to replicate what the smartphone in our pockets already does, that of letting you know what day it is today. Rather, the Memory Box E-ink calendar is designed to provide you with the same information in a more fun and interesting manner.

The makers have even termed the device as a little time machine given the manner it can take you back and forth in time. From historical facts, and dates to stories, the device is packed with a lot more than what its size would otherwise make us believe. To put it in figures, there are more than 6000 historical facts dating all the way back to BC to the present times that the device can easily let you have. Those can be important dates, enchanting stories, tales of extraordinary people who have walked this earth, and so on though you can also have your special life events and stories saved as well via the supporting smartphone app.

As for the device itself, it comes with a 4.2-inch E Ink display for showing the facts. There are going to be at least 10 pieces of information served each day, with the device refreshing automatically every five minutes. Plus, there is also the Previous and Next buttons available as well – along with the Setting button – for scrolling through the info anytime you want. You can also share the information with others easily via the accompanying app. The device also comes in four exciting shades of Orange, Green, White, and Black and supports three international languages – English, Chinese, and Japanese. The 4000 mAh battery onboard lasts a week with just an hour of charge with wireless on, which extends to two weeks when the wireless is turned off.

Coming to the price, backer early bird pledges are currently available for the Memory Box E-ink calendar which has pegged the price at around $119. That makes for a substantial discount as that is almost half the usual price. Kickstarter crowdfunding is already underway and at the time of this writing, 43 backers have already pledged $6,259, which exceeds the $5,095 goal while it still is 26 days to go. Shipping however isn’t expected to take place before June 2023 assuming everything happens according to plan from here onwards.