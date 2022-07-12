Michigan opens up to E Ink-based digital number plates

Digital license plates that use E Ink displays and a mobile data connection are fast catching up in the US where it is in operation in the three states of Michigan, Arizona, and California. Digital license plates were already available in Arizona and California for years now though, as MotorTrend reported, it is only now that Michigan too has woken up to the idea. The benefits are many, which include the ability to display notifications like ‘Stolen’ or even personalized messages as well. Renewing car registration is also an instantons process with the digital plates.

Apart from these, digital license plates can also be used to track the vehicle as well. That is not all as vehicle owners also have the option to turn it off when not in use, thus saving battery power. Neville Boston, owner and founder of Reviver Auto, the pioneers in this field also said such E Ink-based digital license plates are completely safe as no information is contained within the plate itself. Rather, those are stored in a central location, and all data transmission using 4G or 5G networks are fully encrypted to prevent information theft or tampering. Neville also said number plates are mounted on the car bumpers using safe and anti-theft means.

So far so good though all of the positives come for a price and a rather steep one at that. Previously, a battery-powered number plate would come for $499 and a hardwired version that drew power from the car’s own power system would have cost $599. However, Reviver is now offering a subscription model where a battery-powered version will come for a monthly fee of $19.95 for 48 months while a hardwired model will cost $24.95 per month for four years. For the latter, there is also the option to pay an annual fee of $275.40 for 48 months.

Apart from the cost of the digi-plates itself, there are installation costs applicable as well. Those being another $99 for the batter-operated version while the hardwired model will cost $150 to set up. Those no doubt makes for some hefty figures, more so considering that those apply to a single number plate. This might be fine in Michigan which happens to be a single-plate state but not quite so in the other states of Arizona and California which require both front and rear-mounted tags. In contrast, a metal plate comes for free with registration in most states.

Reviver also provides detailed instructions to set up the digital number plates yourself, which should be fine for the DIY guys out there. However, if those sound too daunting, there is always the option to get in touch with Reviver who promises a response within three business days to set things up for you. Now the choice is yours, splurge some cash and install an E Ink-based digital number plate and be counted among the futuristic or continue with the traditional metal number plate.

