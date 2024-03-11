Microsoft may launch new Surface Duo with foldable display

Remember the Microsoft Surface Duo? Nothing wrong if you don’t. The dual-screen phone from Microsoft came and went off almost unnoticed. The company though does not seem to have given up on the device just yet. Rather, as PatentlyApple reported, a successor to the same might well be in the making, as hinted in a recent publication of a new Microsoft patent in Europe.

As can be made out from the patent diagrams, the upcoming Surface Duo is going to feature a single foldable display this time. This marks a significant departure from the first-gen Duo that came with two separate displays in a clamshell form factor. Interestingly, the patent is dated August 2023, which is also around the same time that Microsoft announced it is dropping support for the Surface Duo.

Specifically, the European patent WO2023150433 was published in August 2023 while the company had announced in June that it would be ending support for the Duo in September last. From the patent diagrams, what is apparent is that the new Duo will have the same clamshell design but with a single large display that folds along the middle. As the new patent revealed, devices employing a flexible display substrate may undergo deformation as the display supports beneath them are folded.

However, a standout feature of the invention is the incorporation of a retractable spine cover plate that moves relative to a central spine. This reduces the device’s width when folded and eliminates gaps to prevent the entry of undesirable materials. Such a design should make the new generation Duo more robust and resilient.

That said, what needs to be kept in mind is that not every patent leads to a product in real life. It remains to be seen if a new Surface Duo is coming our way anytime soon. Stay tuned!