Mudita Bell 2 and Harmony 2 E Ink clocks now on Kickstarter

Mudita has announced the launch of the successors of the Bell and Harmony E Ink alarm clocks. Named the Bell 2 and the Harmony 2, the latest generation clocks from Mudita continues with the same basic design and looks. The Bell 2 features the same analog design as its predecessor. Similarly, the Harmony 2 also has a similar E Ink display as the first gen Harmony and serves as a digital alarm clock.

Both are currently on pre-order on Kickstarter and are slated to arrive this spring. The Polish company said the new Bell 2 and Harmony 2 clocks come with new features and functions and sport a new attractive shade of charcoal black. That makes for a nice contrast against the white background of both clocks. Those who sign up for the new gen clock are guaranteed to receive a special price offer as well.

True to its minimalist design approach that happens to be the benchmark for all of what Mudita produces, the new Bell 2 and Harmony 2 can liven up any place where it is placed. One of the striking features of the first gen Bell and Harmony clocks, apart from their soothing looks of course, has been the gentle acoustic music or the beautiful sounds of nature that it uses to serve as a gentle reminder to wake up and get started. That is perhaps the best way to start the day, all fresh and full of energy.

The sounds and the melodies have been contributed by the famous Polish nature sound artist, Marcin Dymiter and the renowned Canadian musician, Nick Lewis. The sounds have been created using musical aids such as the Tibetan bowls, koshi bells, ukulele, a guitar, and so on. The ascending alarm makes sure you don’t wake up with a jolt while there also is the snooze option if you think you need some more sleep time.

The clocks otherwise are easy to operate and adjust. allows for sound adjustment and features a rechargeable battery. The new Bell 2 and Harmony 2 are expected to offer the same features and then something more. The company isn’t divulging anything at the moment but stay tuned to know what the latest Mudita alarm clock has to offer.