New Dell stylus that never gets lost, has potential for e-notes

Dell has come up with a new stylus pen which it claims will never get lost. Explaining further, the company said their new Premier Rechargeable Active Pen (PN7522W) avoids getting lost thanks to the integrated Tile capability it comes with. Once it is activated, the accompanying Tile software helps in tracking the pen thanks to the Bluetooth tech that it supports. That is not all as the pen also emits light and makes a buzzing noise to make its presence felt.

As it is, losing sight of the stylus and then spending hours looking for it can be the worst nightmare for many, more so for the forgetful types. It is for this reason that the stylus of the sort Dell has launched can be a huge boon. Also, with the plethora of e-note devices that have been introduced in recent times, it no doubt can be a huge plus if the accompanying styluses come with something similar.

Meanwhile, another huge positive with the Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen is its battery life which can easily last 40 days on a single charge. This, Dell claims, makes the pen have the longest battery life among its peers. What’s more, just keeping it plugged in for 20 mins will let it acquire an 80 percent charge. The pen however acquires charge via a USB-C port that it comes with and does not support wireless charging. Interestingly, the long battery life that the pen boasts of is reminiscent of the frugal nature of E Ink devices that can also last several weeks on a single charge.