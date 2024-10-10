New Inku Calendar With Color e-Paper Display Offers a Fun Touch for Calendar Data

Here comes Inku Calendar, a digital calendar with a color e-paper display that will show not only the date and to-do list but will also show commentary or jokes to liven things up. Also, as NoteBookCheck mentioned, the Inku Calendar might come up with even a Haiku at times thanks to the advanced AI capabilities it comes with.

Developed by Inkboard Inc., the Inku Calendar is currently on Kickstarter where it has already exceeded its stated goal several times over. The project has garnered the support of 1403 backers at the time of this writing who have pooled in a total of US$ 261,957 with 8 days still to go. Production is expected to commence around January 2025 with shipments slated to begin in March.

Coming to the device itself, it comes in size options of 4-inch and 7.3-inch e-paper displays and has a retro feel to it. However, the working principle for both remains the same irrespective of whether you opt for the smaller or larger version. Just as with any e-calendar device, there is going to be the date shown along with your to-do list. For this, it connects with your current favorite calendar apps as well as to-do apps such as Google Tasks to pull info from.

Inku Calendar also benefits from AI features which help present the calendar info as well as to-do lists in a more simplified manner that is easy to comprehend. Then, it adds a fun spin to it by offering reminders in a fun way while also cracking jokes once in a while. Further, as already stated, it can also come up with a haiku which refers to a Japanese poem comprising of ‘three lines, with five syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and five in the third.’

As of now, the Inku Calendar comes in two color options, Green Tea and Red. It comes with a built-in battery that is rated to last 30 days on a single charge, which can be done quickly via the USB-C port that it comes with. It can be placed on a table with the kickstand it offers or can be hung on the wall as well if you so want. The makers of Inku Calendar stated they will also offer a feature that will let you upload your own avatar. However, that would be a reality only if crowdfunding exceeds $275,000.