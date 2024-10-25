New LG Service Will Read Stories to Kids Using AI Cloned Voice of Parents

LG U+ is all set to launch a new service that will read aloud stories to children using voice clones of their parents, Korea IT Times reported. This is going to be done using LG’s own AI ‘ixi’ and will form part of the ‘Dreaming AI Audio Book’ beta service that LG U+ kids’ specific platform ‘Children’s Country’ has launched.

The working principle is simple; parents will have to launch the Children’s Country app and record a three-minute audio clip of a fairy tale script. That would be enough for the AI to replicate the same voice when reading aloud stories to the kids. It is like creating the parent’s profile and the same can be used to read aloud any book that the parent subsequently selects.

That said, there are only 7 books that are available to be read by AI at the moment, though LG has stated there are going to be more titles added soon. In any case, the Children’s Country platform currently hosts over 70,000 pieces of content that covers a diverse range of topics comprising of learning, playing, education, and so on.

“We will continue to develop services in children’s countries by applying our own AI technology,” said Kim Dae-ho, head of LG U+’s Children’s Country CO. “We will gradually increase the number of books applied to AI audiobooks that we dream of and provide differentiated values to customers.”

LG believes this will help cultivate a liking for books among children right from a very young age. Listening to stories also helps kids to imagine things better. This will also help in improving their vocabulary as it helps them in visualizing the spoken words. Plus, it also helps in developing communication skills as well.