New Parallel Reality tech can display personalized flight info to multiple passengers simultaneously

A new start-up by the name Misapplied Sciences has come up with what is being described as the Parallel Reality technology that can display personalized flight departure information to different travelers using the same display board at the same time. As Geek Wire reported, the display uses non-biometric object detection and “multi-view pixels” to display individual flight information to hundreds of passengers at the same time so that each passenger gets to have the info pertaining to their own flight. This marks a change from the usual method where passengers have to look at a display board crammed with all flight information and single out the one that applies to them.

The technology behind the Parallel Reality display system has been developed by a group of researchers who hail from Microsoft and the Walt Disney Imagineering team. The technology comes into play once the traveler opts in at a kiosk where they are required to scan their boarding pass or any other digital identity they might be carrying. This leads to the creation of a private viewing zone that applies to the particular location where the user is situated in. The technology then relies on a non-biometric sensor to continuously scan the particular user so that their private zone is maintained even if the user is moving around. This information is used by the display to beam flight information that applies to that individual.

Such a display board is now being used by Delta Air Lines to display flight information at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. The good thing with the technology is that travelers will get to see their flight info with their naked eyes. The display board can cater to around a hundred passengers at the same time by showing them their personalized flight info simultaneously. Misapplied Sciences also said their pixels are such that they can emit multicolored light in millions of directions. This is in contrast to the traditional pixels which emit a single color of light in all directions.

Such a technology no doubt has immense potential for application in almost all public places like railway stations, bus stops, or even offices that have significant public dealings.

