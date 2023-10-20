New Reink Case iPhone Cover with integrated E Ink Display can be used to show images

Here comes the Reink Case, a revolutionary iPhone accessory that goes beyond the ordinary. What sets it apart is its 3.7-inch tricolor E Ink screen that the case comes integrated with, turning your iPhone into a canvas for displaying your favorite images with exceptional clarity. The magic lies in the E Ink technology, ensuring that your chosen images remain visible for extended periods without draining your phone’s battery, only sipping power when you decide to change the images.

Controlling the visuals on your Reink Case is a breeze with the dedicated app that accompanies it. Through the app’s user-friendly interface, you can easily transfer photos and themes to the E Ink screen, allowing you to redefine your case’s design at your whim.

Beyond mere photo display, this case opens up a world of possibilities. Dive into a free library offering a variety of images and themes to suit your taste. Take it a step further by using the E Ink screen to display essential notes and tasks for easy reference on the go. The tricolor E Ink screen, featuring red in addition to monochrome, adds vibrancy to your displayed images. Thanks to the inherent characteristics of E Ink, power consumption for display is practically nonexistent.

Crafted from soft TPU material, the Reink Case doesn’t just prioritize aesthetics—it’s also shock-resistant, ensuring the safety of your device. The convenience doesn’t end there; the case supports wireless charging even while attached, and it’s MagSafe compatible. Plus, the protective camera area doubles as a smartphone stand, enhancing its utility.

The makers of the device stated the Rink case is compatible with the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 series. However, it’s essential to note that the Mini or Plus versions of the mentioned iPhone models aren’t supported. Embrace the future of iPhone customization by securing your Reink Case, available for purchase on the crowdfunding platform CAMPFIRE for 7,800 yen, which is inclusive of applicable taxes. Pre-order now to have your Reink Case shipped in December 2023. Unleash your creativity and showcase your unique style with the customizable Reink Case.