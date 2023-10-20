E INK Is focusing on colourful solutions in 2024

E INK has big plans for 2024 and will be focusing on colour in a big way. The company has several solutions for e-readers, e-notes and digital signage. They will be pushing Kaleido 3 colour e-paper to all of their partners to try and get more devices into customers’ hands. They will be lobbying all of their big customers to adopt it. Might we see a colour Kindle or Kobo in 2024?

E Ink Spectra 6, launched in early 2023, represents a significant leap in full-colour e-paper technology. It boasts unprecedented colour saturation and vibrancy for reflective displays, rivalling the quality of today’s most advanced paper-based colour printers available in the market. The technology offers a high-quality alternative to paper-based posters and signage, including POP displays, billboards, posters, and in-store advertisements. Leveraging an expanded colour spectrum and advanced colour imaging algorithms, it provides full-colour displays, enhancing the effectiveness of product advertising and marketing. E Ink Spectra 6 offers a range of display sizes to cater to diverse application scenarios.

E Ink Kaleido 3, another award-winning technology, is based on print colour e-paper technology. It leverages the RGB colour display principle to bring vibrant colours to black-and-white e-paper film, offering a palette of 4,096 colours. This technology delivers sharp and clear colour images and text, offering comfortable, non-glare colour digital content that closely emulates the quality of colour printing on paper-based signage. It can display 150 PPI on most e-readers and e-notes.

In addition, E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor colour e-paper technology is designed for outdoor information boards, enabling rapid dynamic updates of information. Compared to traditional paper-based signage, it offers enhanced functionality and environmental benefits. The world’s first E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor electronic paper digital signage has already been deployed in Sydney, Australia, for smart parking signage.

