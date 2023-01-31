New TCL 40 Series smartphones feature NXTVISION color display tech

Smartphones with E Ink displays aren’t the only options you have that can save your eyes from getting burnt out. TCL is claiming its latest 40 Series smartphones featuring the latest NXTVISIOn color display tech will let experience a full-color viewing experience while still being soothing to your eyes. Specifically, the company has three smartphones that make up the TCL 40 series smartphones – TCL 40R 5G, TCL 40 SE, and TCL 408. Apart from the NXTVISIOn display, the other common aspect that applies to all of the phones includes long-lasting batteries as well as AI-powered cameras. TCL also said all of the phones are aimed at the mass market segment.

TCL 40 R 5G

The TCL 40 R 5G comes with a 6.6-inch display having HD+ resolution and a 90HZ refresh rate. Under the hood lies a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor that is coupled with 4 gigs of RAM and 64 GB of storage, the latter being further expandable via micro SD cards. The display features a water-drop notch at the top that hosts an 8 MP front camera. The rear features a three-camera setup that comprises of a 50 MP primary sensor and a pair of 2 MP sensors for depth mapping and macro shooting. Keeping the lights on is a 5000 mAh battery that is backed by 15W fast charging. The phone comes with a price tag of $219.

TCL 40 SE

The TCL 40 SE is the largest of the trio thanks to the 6.75-inch display that it comes with. The display boasts HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. At the top of the display lies a notch that hosts an 8 MP front shooter. The rear includes a pack of three sensors comprising of a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. The phone otherwise comes with the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset along with up to 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of eMMC storage. There is also a microSD card slot onboard to let you add more storage. Powering the phone is a 5,010 mAh battery that is backed by 18W fast charging. The phone has been priced at $169.

TCL 408

The TCL 408 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display while on the other side of it lies a MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) processor that is paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage. On the rear lies a 50 MP primary and 2 MP depth sensors while at the front lies an 8 MP shooter. Powering the phone is a 5000 mAh battery that is supported by 10W charging tech. At $129, the TCL 408 is the least priced among the 40 Series phones.

Apart from the 40 Series smartphones, TCL also launched the Nxtpaper 12 Pro color e-paper tablet featuring a 12.2-inch color e-paper display.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.