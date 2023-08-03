Nuwa Pen will let you create digital copies of analog texts you have made

Love writing on paper but miss the convenience of digital writing? Here is something that will let you have the best of both worlds. It is the Nuwa Pen that is being referred to here and boasts some amazing capabilities. For instance, it comes with motion sensors and onboard cameras which can create a digital map of every stroke you make with the pen. The same can then be used to recreate every mark that you have made with the pen.

A good thing about the Nuwa Pen is that it is quite energy efficient. A short 15 minutes of charging time can be enough to keep it going for 2 hours. Charging the pen is simple as you only have to put it in the special charging case it comes with. It is the charging case that requires to be charged and not the pen directly. Also, there is no elaborate charging operating procedure as such. Just start writing and it switches on automatically and will turn off the moment you stop writing.

The camera system built into the Nuwa Pen comprises three individual sensors designed to capture the strokes you make. Thereafter, intelligent software is at work to combine the feeds from the three cameras to accurately recreate what you have written. Then there is also a pressure sensor onboard too that is capable of detecting more than 4,000 levels of pressure. After you are done writing, the pen syncs to the Nuwa app on your phone via Bluetooth. With the stuff now available in the digital realm, you can easily sort, search, and share things easily, similar to what would have done with notes made on a digital device.

Coming to availability, the Nuwa Pen can be ordered via the company home page nuwapen.com where it is priced at $259.