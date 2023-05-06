Philips releases a 13.3-inch Dedicated E INK Monitor

There are a few dedicated E-INK monitors on the market. Dasung has a couple, Onyx has the Mira and Mira Pro, and that’s it until now. Philips is a newcomer to the E INK monitor space. They have been touring around their 23-inch IPS monitor with a secondary E INK screen. However, it is expensive and retails for $1500. The company has just released another new one; this time, it is a single-screen 13.3-inch monitor designed well and retails for $799.99.

The Philips Business Monitor has a 13-3 inch E INK Mobius Display panel with a resolution of 1200 x 1600 and 150 PPI. It is a black-and-white display with warm and cool lighting, allowing you to use it during the day or night. The LED panels do not shine directly into your eyes but are positioned along the side of the screen and project light evenly across the screen. This would be a considerable advantage to anyone wanting a primary or secondary e-paper display for their setup. There is a 3:4 aspect ratio and it can switch between landscape and portrait mode with the base, it is also height adjustable.

On the back, you have DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, HDMI 1.4 x 1, and USB-C x 1 for connections, which is compatible with Windows and MAC computers. There is room on the back for a VESA mount and a Kensington lock. Philips’ new Smart Remote software lets you control your ePaper display through easy-to-use on-screen menus. You can drag files to tool windows, search for content, zoom in and out, and switch pages. You can check out the full spec sheet HERE.

