Piracy sites have witnessed 12% rise in traffic in past four years

Visits to illicit online platforms have surged by 12 percent over the past four years, shedding light on the pervasive issue of online piracy, FastCompany reported. This longstanding problem, tethered to the expansive growth of digital platforms and the proliferation of video and audio streaming services, underscores the increasing temptation for users to resort to piracy.

MUSO, a UK-based anti-piracy analyst, in collaboration with Kearney, a consultancy firm, conducted a comprehensive analysis, revealing the staggering extent of piracy’s reach. In 2023 alone, the number of visits to piracy websites soared to a staggering 141 billion, translating to a daily average of 386 million visits. This represents a notable 12 percent upswing since 2019, according to MUSO’s findings.

Although the majority of piracy activities are concentrated in the United States and India, the per-capita prevalence of piracy is more pronounced in Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The analysis reveals an average of 34 visits to piracy websites per person in Asia, as opposed to 26 visits in North America during 2023.

Technological advancements are identified as the driving force behind the escalating visits to piracy platforms. Andy Chatterley, founder and CEO of MUSO, points to the proliferation of platforms behind “walled gardens” in the past decade, leading to a surge in piracy activities using different technologies.

The phenomenon of subscription fatigue, where users grapple with multiple platforms to access their preferred shows scattered across providers, has long been a concern. Increasing user-hostile measures by legitimate platforms, such as crackdowns on password sharing, more advertisements, limitations on simultaneous device usage, and price hikes, contribute to piracy services offering a more seamless viewing experience.

Chatterley notes a potential correlation between the rise in streaming services, subscription costs, and an increase in piracy. As streaming platforms accumulate subscribers and raise prices, piracy becomes an attractive alternative for a more hassle-free viewing experience. MUSO’s data indicates that piracy is becoming normalized, especially among the next billion internet users. Notably, movie piracy in India surged by 80 percent between 2022 and 2023, reflecting a concerning trend.

Anime content emerges as a hotspot for global piracy, constituting 25 percent of pirated content worldwide. Chatterley attributes this surge to the demand for content, especially in regions where access is challenging.

Despite MUSO’s primary focus on anti-piracy services, Chatterley advocates for a shift in mindset among streaming services. He argues against characterizing users as “pirates,” emphasizing that many engage in piracy due to a desire to access content rather than financial gain. Recognizing audience demand and motives, rather than criminalizing, can unlock significant value for the industry.

Chatterley contends that pirated content audiences are often more committed viewers than those subscribing to legitimate services. Understanding their preferences could lead to substantial value creation. Surveys suggest that pirates are willing to spend money on content if access barriers are addressed—a challenge that the industry must confront.

The potential for recovery is substantial. If the industry could recapture just a quarter of the revenue lost to piracy by offering appealing alternatives, it could boost the video-on-demand market by 4 percent, equivalent to $24 billion. Firth underscores that addressing cost, availability, and viewer experience can redirect users away from piracy sites, presenting a significant opportunity for media companies to reclaim lost revenue.