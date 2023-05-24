Samsung showcases Rollable Flex OLED panel and other display innovations at SID Display Week 2023

Samsung Display, a leading OLED technology provider, is making waves in the industry with its latest innovations showcased at the SID Display Week 2023 event. Among the highlights are the Rollable Flex OLED panel and the Sensor OLED Display, both offering unique features for mobile devices, The Verge reported.

The Rollable Flex OLED panel is a flexible screen that can be rolled and unrolled, stretching from 49mm to an impressive 254.4mm, more than five times its original length. This versatility allows it to transform from a compact form factor to a larger display, potentially turning a smartphone into a tablet. By utilizing an O-shaped axis, similar to a scroll, Samsung Display has achieved portability without compromising on screen size.

On the other hand, the Sensor OLED Display introduces intriguing possibilities for future smartphones. Unlike traditional in-display fingerprint sensors, this technology can recognize fingerprints anywhere on the screen, offering faster and more convenient unlocking methods. Beyond fingerprints, the Sensor OLED Display can also measure a person’s heart rate, blood pressure, and stress level by analyzing the OLED screen’s light and tracking changes caused by the blood vessels contraction and relaxation. This integration of health-monitoring features directly into the OLED display eliminates the need for separate modules and opens doors for smartphones to provide health functionalities comparable to those found on smartwatches.

Although Samsung Display focuses on manufacturing OLED panels rather than consumer devices, these announcements provide a glimpse into the potential devices that may emerge in the future. Other companies or Samsung divisions will likely incorporate these cutting-edge screens into real-world products, bringing forth a new era of mobile innovation.

In addition to the Rollable Flex and Sensor OLED Display, Samsung Display will also showcase other OLED panels at the event. These include the Flex In & Out OLED panels, which can fold inwards and outwards, eliminating the need for a separate cover display and resulting in thinner and lighter foldable smartphones. The Flex Hybrid OLED combines folding and sliding technologies into a single panel, enabling larger screens in compact devices. Lastly, the Slidable Flex Solo OLED panel expands from a 13-inch tablet to an impressive 17-inch display.

Samsung Display’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of OLED technology and exploring new form factors paves the way for exciting advancements in the mobile device industry. Consumers can anticipate devices with flexible displays, enhanced fingerprint recognition, and integrated health monitoring features, offering a glimpse into a future where smartphones are more versatile and capable than ever before.