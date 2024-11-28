T5 E-Paper S3 Pro Developer Board Comes With E Ink Display, MagSafe, and LoRa

The LILYGO T5 E-Paper S3 Pro might seem like a smartphone, or more specifically, an iPhone of yore when it had those thick bezels on the top and bottom. However, in reality, it’s a developer board that can be put to various uses.

The front is dominated by a 4.7-inch E Ink display having a 960 × 540 resolution which translates to around 234 pixels per inch. Also, it is a capacitive touchscreen layer and is capable of registering two simultaneous points of touch. The black and white display shows 16 levels of grey and has a reasonably fast refresh rate to allow for comfortable viewing.

As is already known, e-paper displays have excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. Further, they are extremely power efficient, consuming power only when the display changes. Otherwise, there is just a negligible amount of power drawn from the battery as long as the display is static.

Making up the core of the device is an ESP32-S3 system-on-chip that is paired with 8 MB of pseudo-static RAM (PSRAM) and 16 MB of flash storage. You can add more storage using microSD cards. The device also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5. Apart from this, the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro also supports LoRa wireless transmission technology which allows data to be transferred over longer distances.

Another huge positive with the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro is that it comes with a MagSafe-compatible wireless charging feature. There is a USB Type-C port available as well which allows for wired charging and data transfers operations. Other features of the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro include a real-time clock along with a battery management chip. It measures 129 x 69 x 11 mm in dimension.

LILYGO is offering a 5 percent early bird discount on the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro which has brought its price down to $73.06 though without the discount, it is going to cost $76.87.