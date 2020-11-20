The hot new trend are perfumes that smell like books

The global pandemic has closed millions of bookstores all over the world and many people who used to browse their favorite shop, are unable to do so. Most people are now shopping online, but you miss the smell of a used bookstore and musty old paperbacks. One of the big new trends are a series of perfumes and colognes that smell like books.

Powell’s Books, the beloved independent shop in Portland, recently announced a limited-edition perfume that smells just like its seemingly endless rows of new and used titles. “This scent contains the lives of countless heroes and heroines. Apply to the pulse points when seeking sensory succor or a brush with immortality,” Powell’s says about the forthcoming release. Termed an “Eau de bookstore,” the unisex fragrance was spurred by customers saying they missed the aroma of the shop during the ongoing pandemic. The packaging of Powell’s by Powell’s even resembles a bright red hardback that can sit inconspicuously on a shelf with other titles. You can pre-order a bottle now.

Commodity has released a new fragrance called Commodity Book. This crisp, woody fragrance tips its hat to the Hemingway’s and Fitzgerald’s of the world, conjuring the warmth of a quiet moment curled up with a good book. Its complex blend of sparkling bergamot, spicy cypress and creamy sandalwood results in an unexpectedly fresh scent.

Maison Margiela Replica Whispers in the Library has a scent of wood wax and old books, endless bookshelves, and secret passageways are evoked in this eau de toilette. A mysterious Oriental composition, this fragrance for women and men is a bewitching blend of spicy and woody perfumes like pepper, vanilla, and cedar. It costs $38 for the mini size and $158 for the full.

Demeter Paperback evokes a trip to your favorite library or used bookstore. Sweet and lovely with just a touch of the musty smell of aged paper, Demeter’s Paperback harnesses that scent with a sprinkling of violets and a dash of tasteful potpourri. Ranges in price from $3 to $40.

