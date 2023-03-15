The Timeframe E-paper calendar device uses a 4.7-inch E Ink display

Here is a DIY project involving an E Ink display that busy individuals would love to have. It’s a device that The Register reported uses a 4.7-inch E Ink panel and is used to display calendar information. As developer Stavros Korokithakis said in his blog, he used the device which he aptly named the Timeframe, to show details of the around twenty meetings that he has to attend every day.

Specifically, it is the LilyGo T5 that Stavros made use of for the Timeframe, which works in tandem with an ESP32 microprocessor and 18650 battery. All of it is enclosed within a sleek case that you will love to flaunt. It isn’t slim though and has a lot of protruding portions at the back that look a bit ungainly when viewed from the side. Apart from that, the Timeframe is a nice-looking device that can bring some order into the chaos of a busy modern-day lifestyle.

Perhaps the best part of it all is that the Timeframe is easy to build. All of the steps for creating the device and the code that works behind the scenes have been provided in detail on the GitHub page here. Plus, you can also have more details of it from the post Stavros made on it on his blog.