Upcoming Huawei MatePad 2023 tablet to sport a paper-like film to reduce glare

Huawei has a spring launch event lined up on March 23 wherein it plans to introduce a new version of its MatePad 2023 tablet device, HuaweiCentral reported. However, the upcoming MatePad 2023 isn’t going to be like any other regular tablet. Rather, the device is going to be unique thanks to a special paper-like film that would cover the display and will act to reduce glare and screen reflection to a large extent.

As Weibo tipster UncleMountain revealed, the Huawei MatePad 2023 is going to be the first to come with a soft screen that allows for zero glare and reflection. Apart from that, the special layer on top will also allow for ease in writing given that it is designed to provide enhanced grip for the stylus as well. There are also reports of Huawei customer service providing life-long service in cleaning the display.

There is also speculation Huawei might actually have two versions of the MatePad 2023 tablet up for grabs. While it is not known for sure how the two are going to differ, chances are that both are going to sport the same specs but will differ largely so far as the display is concerned. While one might be targeted at the conventional tablet segment, the other version could be labeled as one that aids in reading without causing any significant strain to the eyes.

Further, while there is almost nothing that we know about the upcoming tablet, tipster Wangzai claimed it might sport a display having a resolution of 2800 x 1840 pixels. The tablet is identified by model number DBY2-W00.