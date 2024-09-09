Tolino issues new update for latest generation e-readers

Tolino has just issued a new firmware update for their three latest e-readers. The 5.2.190625 applies to the Tolino Shine, Shine, and Vision Color. A myriad of enhancements somewhat change the reading experience, sideloading functionality and highlights. If you use any of the new devices, you will want to wait for the update to be pushed out.

Reading Experience:

You can now use the Highlight function in books with images, such as Manga or Cookbooks.

Large EPUB books will open faster.

The slider for line spacing and margins has been improved.

The Bitter Font bugs have been fixed.

Tolino Cloud

You can now upload your side-loaded books into the Tolino Cloud directly from the e-Reader.

Big Print Mode

You can now increase the UI font size.

Go to Other -> Beta Functions to enable the Big Print mode.

Other

Stability improvements.

Bug Fixes.