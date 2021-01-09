Best eBook Reader apps for Android in 2021

The Google Play Store plays host to hundreds and thousands of app. While that is great, zeroing in on the app that suits you best can be a huge chore. Add to that the different eBook types out there based on the file format they support. That complicates the whole process even further.

However, with the right app installed, any device can serve as an eBook reader. Mentioned here are some of the best eBook reader apps that can make reading your favorite eBook a truly pleasurable experience.

Librera Reader Pro

It’s a lightweight eBook reading app that comes free, with no annoying ads popping up either. It offers a lot of customization options too and supports almost all known eBook formats out there. Specify once which formats to include and the folders it should scan, and you will have a self-maintaining library at your disposal. There is a thumbnail cover for each document along with a detailed description to help you get started easily.

There is support for annotations as well as bookmarks, both of the fixed and movable types. Then there are day and night modes too that are also user-configurable. What’s more, it supports several online translators as well, which means language won’t be a barrier in your quest for reading. There is a percentage bar that shows your progress, besides offering other commands and menu options as well.

The list of features is almost unending, and you will be surprised just how good yet simple the Librera eBook reader app is.

Aldiko Book Reader

The Aldiko Book Reader has been there for a while and it shows its age. That said, there is no denying the popularity it enjoys and has gone for tens of millions of downloads in over 200 hundred countries worldwide. It supports EPUB and PDF formats along with Adobe DRM encrypted eBooks as well. Besides, it supports eBooks from public libraries too.

There are lots of customization options available to allow for the most optimum reading experience. The free version can be great to get started with the app but there are ads shown. With the premium version, you not only get an ad-free experience, but there are also more features available too. Prime among those include the ability to import or export annotation features while you also have the ability to host unlimited audiobooks on your personal bookshelf.

All of this should be reason enough for you to give the Aldiko Book Reader a try, maybe even the paid version as well that costs $4.99.

Amazon Kindle

The Amazon Kindle app shouldn’t require any introduction. It’s sort of a one-app solution for all of your e-reading requirements. So, whether you need to read digital copies of books, magazines, newspapers, comics, magna, or whatever, the Kindle can do it all, any time and anywhere. Backing up the app is the Amazon bookstore that plays hosts to over 6 million eBooks. That makes it the largest and most diverse eBook store online.

Another huge positive with the Kindle app is the cross-device syncing it supports. Also, there are various customization options available as well. In fact, the list of features goes on and on, making it the most comprehensive and feature-rich reading app out there. And the best thing is, it comes free.

AIReader

The AIReader is a relatively new reading app but is unique in that it supports the Android version as far back as Android 1.6. That makes it the best choice for those who might have stopped upgrading their device but can still have the best digital reading experience. The app supports almost all major eBook formats, which include PDF, Kindle azw3, fb2, ePub, to name a few. Besides, it also supports other formats such as comic books, RTF, doc, HTML, and plain text.

The app comes with a browser or downloader to download content from different stores. For instance, several of the more popular libraries in various international languages such as English, French, Russian, Polish, and Chinese are included. Plus, there are custom OPDS available too. Besides, the app also offers a host of customization options as well.

Kobo Books

It’s a basic no-frills digital reading app that promises to take your passion for reading to another level altogether. Also, with the Kobo app, you will have access to over five million titles, including audiobooks, which makes it one of the most expansive eBook store in the world. Plus, there are graphic novels and children’s books available too.

The app is highly customizable and will let you change the font size and style as well, among other options, to suit your preferences. Mention must also be made of the Night Mode that makes reading at night truly enjoyable. The audiobook player is simple and easy to use. It shows how much time is left with a particular title and can even set a time for it to turn off on its own.

Moon+ Reader Pro

The Moon+ Reader Pro makes for a comprehensive eBook reading solution, capable of deciphering almost all known digital formats. It is fast and stable too, while also supporting a whole host of features. For instance, there is the shake-the-phone-to-speak feature where simply shaking your phone will initiate the Read (text-to-speak) feature. Shaking it again will stop the same.

There are a ton of other features available too, which include multipoint touch controls, headset, and Bluetooth key controls, auto-scrolling, to name just a few. The interface too is customizable to ensure you have the best reading experience. Read statistics will keep you apprised of how much reading is left and so on. However, while the Pro version comes for a price, there is a free version available too which can also be worth trying even if there are ads in between.

FBReader Premium

It is another reading app that has sort of a retro feel to it. That however does not make the app any less capable though. The app supports the AZW3, EPUB (up to EPUB3), fb2, RTF, and HTML formats along with comic books, MS Word, and plain text formats as well. You can also sync your reading material across devices thanks to the Google Drive cloud service that it relies on.

The user interface may look dated and maybe even confusing at times though once you have got a hang of it, you will love using it. Another cool feature of the FBReader app is Google Translate that it comes integrated with. This will help you read texts in foreign languages as well. Further aiding in that is the built-in dictionary that will let you look up unknown words and phrases. Then there is a lot of customization options too. On the whole, the FBReader Premium is a thoroughly capable eBook reader application.

Google Play Books

This comes across as the standard eBook reading application from Google, and a comprehensive one at that. Not only is it capable of reading almost all known formats, including those for books, magazines, newspapers, comics, and so on, you also have the option to upload your own books and read them anywhere you wish to. That way, it serves as a nice storage option as well.

With Google cloud integration, the app allows for cross-device syncing too. The app also supports several advanced features, such as Quick Bookmark and Rapid Skim Mode. Then there is the book rental feature too where you can rent a book for reading instead of buying it outright. Also, you will have no dearth of content to read or listen to, given the millions of eBooks, textbooks, audiobooks, and comics that Google has on offer. You also get to sample the audiobooks for free before actually buying it.

ReadEra

The ReadEra is unique in that it comes for free but won’t pester you with unwanted ads. There are no in-app purchases required too. However, that isn’t the only reason the app has made it to this list. Rather, ReadEra also impresses with its features and performance. It supports a host of eBook formats, which includes PDF, EPUB, WORD, MOBI, FB2, DJVU, and TXT. Also, unlike most eBook readers out there, the ReadEra supports the CHM format as well.

The app also offers a split-screen mode wherein you can have multiple documents open at the same time. However, this is recommended to be done on large screen phones or better still, on tablets. Also, while this might not be suitable for reading books, it is great for research purposes. The interface, otherwise, is fresh and modern. Supporting the app is a huge collection of classic literature.

PocketBook Reader

It’s another free eBook reader that can be great for reading digital content, be it books, magazines, textbooks, comics, and so on. It supports audiobooks too. In all, the application supports 26 eBook and audiobook formats, making it the perfect companion to indulge in some binge reading.

The app provides you free access to PocketBook Cloud service that will let you sync your reading material across all devices. You can also connect your books or other reading stuff from Dropbox, Google Drive, or Google Books to create a single large library all accessible via the PocketBook Reader app itself. Besides, it supports OPDS catalogs too, ensuring access to network libraries. The app itself is backed by a huge eBookstore so that you never run out of books to read.



